Police: 2 people found dead in car about to be set on fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two people have been found dead inside a parked car in Columbus that police say someone was trying to light on fire.

Officers were called to the scene late Monday night for a report of a man trying to light a rag on fire that was shoved inside the gas tank of a parked car.

When they arrived, they found two people inside the car, both unresponsive. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released their names.

Police say the fire was not successful and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.