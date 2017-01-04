Police, feds looking for burglars who robbed Ohio gun store

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (AP) — Local police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching for a team of burglars who broke into a northeast Ohio gun shop last month and stole seven rifles.

The ATF says the theft occurred around 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 27 at Accurate Arms and Ammunition gun store in North Royalton.

Surveillance video captured seven burglars smashing their way into the store with what police believe was a sledgehammer. The men took seven long guns from the business, which is a federal firearms licensee.

Investigators are concerned that that the weapons will be traded for drugs or used to harm someone.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation is working with the ATF to offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the prosecution of the suspects.