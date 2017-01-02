Police say officer responding to domestic call kills man

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in a Cincinnati suburb say an officer responding to a domestic disturbance call fatally shot a man who had a gun.

Springfield Township Police Chief Robert Browder says the Sunday night shooting is under investigation. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending review.

Names weren’t released immediately.

Police say they responded at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday and found two women outside the home. They say when officers entered the home, the man displayed a gun before police fired.

Browder says a handgun was recovered.