Rabb’s double-double lifts California past Stanford 66-55

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Ivan Rabb had 25 points and 13 rebounds and California pulled away late in the second half to beat Stanford 66-55 on Sunday.

Jabari Bird added 17 points to help the Golden Bears (15-6, 6-3 Pac-12) win in front of a standing-room-only crowd following an eight-day break.

Rabb overcame a sluggish start and scored 15 points in the second half, including eight over the final six minutes to go with a key block down the stretch. Rabb shot 7 of 9 from the floor and made 9 of 14 free throws while finishing one point shy of his career high.

Reid Travis scored 17 points and Michael Humphrey added 10 points and nine rebounds for Stanford (11-10, 3-6). The Cardinal lost to their cross-bay rivals for only the third time in the last nine games.

Stanford was within 51-45 following a pair of free throws by Humphrey with 6:11 left before Rabb’s late burst helped the Bears pull away.