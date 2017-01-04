Report: Ohio State hires Kevin Wilson as Offensive Coordinator

Columbus, OH – According to ESPN.com, Ohio State has hired former Indiana University head football coach Kevin Wilson as their offensive coordinator for next season.

Wilson resigned after six years at the helm of the Hoosier football program due to allegations of how he treated players.

During those six seasons, Wilson compiled a 26-47 record, including a 6-6 season this year.

The Buckeyes will also have a new quarterbacks coach this fall. Former San Francisco 49ers assistant Ryan Day will replace Tim Beck, who left the program to coach at Texas.