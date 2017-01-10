Revenues fall at 3 Ohio casinos in 2016, Columbus sees rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Three of the Ohio’s four casinos took a hit in revenues in 2016.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission says gambling revenues were down 2 percent in total last year.

Casinos in Cleveland and Cincinnati saw a 4 percent drop while the Toledo casino was down 2 percent. Columbus saw the only gain, a 2 percent increase.

The newer racinos around are the state are doing better.

All seven Ohio racinos combined to bring in nearly $74 million in revenues in December. That’s up by more than $1 million over the same month last year.

Gaming industry analyst Alan Silver says racinos that are closer to Ohio’s suburban areas and offer free parking are pulling customers away from the casinos.