Stetson defeats Ave Maria 85-72

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Leo Goodman came off the bench to score a career-high 17 points and Stetson rolled to a 95-72 over NAIA Ave Maria on Monday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Brian Pegg had 16 points and Luke Doyle hit five 3-pointers for 15 for the Hatters (7-9), who shot 51 percent and knocked down 11 treys. B.J. Glasford and Clay Verk both had 12 points.

Doyle and Pegg both had 12 in the first half when Stetson opened a 56-34 lead.

Deonte Dixon scored five straight and later added a second 3-pointer as the Gyrenes (4-11) went on a 15-2 run to lead 16-6. But in the last 6½ minutes of the first half the Hatters had a 26-4 run and stayed comfortably ahead.

Dixon finished with 32 points, hitting seven 3-pointers.