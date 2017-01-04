Swastika painted on Hebrew Union College sign

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police are investigating the painting of a white swastika on a sign at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati.

School officials say the symbol spray painted on a sign at the entrance of the college was discovered Tuesday morning. The painted swastika was soon removed from the sign.

Officials at the college say police are reviewing video from the area to help in the search for the person or persons responsible for the vandalism.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said he was disturbed by the “act of hate.” He says the city will not stand for intimidation.

The Jewish educational institution founded in Cincinnati in 1875 also has locations in New York, Los Angeles and Jerusalem.