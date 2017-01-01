Tande wins 2nd leg of Four Hills Tour, Stoch takes lead

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Daniel Andre Tande of Norway beat Kamil Stoch to win the second leg of ski jumping’s Four Hills Tour but couldn’t prevent the double Olympic champion from claiming the tournament lead on Sunday.

Tande soared 138 meters with his first jump and 142 with his second to win with 289.2 points. He was 3.2 points ahead of Stoch, who jumped 135.5 and then 143 for the day’s longest jump.

Stefan Kraft of Austria, who won the opener in Oberstdorf, Germany on Friday, was third with 137 and 140 jumps for 282.4 points.

Germany’s Markus Eisenbichler was fourth, ahead of World Cup leader Domen Prevc.

Stoch leads the 65th tour with 591.2 points, ahead of 2015 winner Kraft on 590.4 and Tande on 584.6.

Innsbruck and Bischofshofen in Austria are next.