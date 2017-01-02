Tannehill might return to Dolphins practice this week

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he doesn’t know whether injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill will return to practice this week for the team’s first playoff game since 2008.

The Dolphins play at Pittsburgh on Sunday and will be seeking their first postseason victory in 16 years.

Tannehill missed the final three regular-season games with a sprained left knee, and Matt Moore has gone 2-1 filling in at quarterback.

If Tannehill returns to practice, Gase said he doubts he’ll wait until the end of the week to decide on the starter at quarterback. Gase said he wants to be sure he doesn’t jeopardize Tannehill’s long-term health.

Cornerback Byron Maxwell (ankle) and linebacker Jelani Jenkins (knee) might also return this week.

