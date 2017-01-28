Texas-Arlington overtakes Appalachian State 83-67

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Hervey scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Texas-Arlington past Appalachian State for an 83-67 win Saturday.

Kaelon Wilson added 15 points, while Jalen Jones and Drew Charles finished with 11 each for UTA (16-5, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference). Hervey was 8 of 15 from the field and marked his seventh double-double of the season.

The Mavericks took their first lead of the game on Wilson’s 3-point play to go up 44-43 with 13:34 left in the second half. The lead traded twice more over the next three minutes before Jorge Bilbao sank a pair of free throws to put UTA on top for good, 50-48, and the Mavericks padded it down the stretch.

Ronshad Shabazz led Appalachian State (6-13, 1-7) with 33 points, including a career-high eight 3-pointers. Griffin Kinney had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers.