The Latest: Cowboys QB Romo makes season debut at Eagles

The Latest on Week 17 of the NFL regular season (all times local):

1:41 p.m.

Tony Romo replaced Dak Prescott for the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at Philadelphia.

It’s Romo’s first action in a regular-season game since Thanksgiving 2015 when he broke his left collarbone for the second time in less than three months. Romo broke a bone in his back in the third preseason game against Seattle this season, paving the way for Prescott to have one of the best years by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

The Cowboys have already locked up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Third-string quarterback Mark Sanchez is active and expected to replace Romo.

Prescott played two series, was 4 of 8 for 37 yards and left in a 3-3 game. Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is 178 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season rookie record, has remained on the sideline since the start of the game.

— Rob Maaddi reporting from Philadelphia

1:40 p.m.

Tom Brady threw for 88 yards in the first quarter at Miami to surpass former Dolphins quarterback and Hall of Famer Dan Marino for fourth place on the NFL’s career list.

Brady increased his career total to 61,394. Next on the list is Drew Brees, who went into Sunday’s game with 65,761.

Peyton Manning is the leader at 71,940.

— Steven Wine reporting from Miami Gardens, Florida.

1:30 p.m.

Michael Floyd scored his first touchdown with the New England Patriots when he caught a short pass from Tom Brady and powered into the end zone for a 14-yard score at Miami.

Floyd was picked up by the Patriots last month after the Cardinals released him following a DUI arrest in Arizona.

He’s the 65th player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady. The score put New England ahead 14-0.

— Steven Wine reporting from Miami Gardens, Florida

1:22 p.m.

Carson Wentz has broken Sam Bradford’s NFL record for most completions by a rookie.

Wentz, who replaced Bradford in Philadelphia, passed Bradford’s mark on his third complete pass on the first drive of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Bradford had 354 completions in 2010 for St. Louis after he was selected No. 1 overall.

The drive ended with Caleb Sturgis kicking a 22-yard field goal to set a franchise record for most field goals (34) in a season. David Akers had 33 in 2008.

— Rob Maaddi reporting from Philadelphia

1:13 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans have their first defensive touchdown of the season.

And they showed just how much trouble the Houston Texans could be in during the playoffs.

Linebacker Sean Spence sacked Tom Savage on a third down in Houston’s opening drive, knocking the ball out. Defensive end DaQuan Jones recovered the ball in the end zone for the TD with 9:57 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

The Texans are the AFC South champs for a second straight season and are trying to sweep the division for the first time in franchise history. They will be hosting an AFC wild-card game.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee

12:58 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts star Robert Mathis received a hero’s welcome when he was introduced for the final time at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team played a video of his highlights and thanking Mathis for his contributions over the years. Even one of the bagpipers carried a sign that read “Thank You Robert Mathis #98.”

Mathis seemed to enjoy it, walking slowly before breaking into a jog and pointing up in the air as he took the field. The 14-year veteran announced Friday that he was retiring after Sunday’s game.

— Mike Marot reporting from Indianapolis

Noon

As the final day of the NFL regular season begins, the playoff picture is almost set with just three (four officially) NFC teams fighting for two spots. The AFC teams are set, but are playing for seeding.

If the Redskins beat the Giants in a 4:25 p.m. game, the Packers-Lions loser tonight is eliminated. If New York prevails, both the Packers and Lions are in.

Tampa Bay is still alive, but needs an unlikely set of results including a Giants-Redskins tie.

Oakland, with backup quarterback Matt McGloin, has a chance pass New England for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, or could fall behind Kansas City in the AFC West with a loss to Denver and a Chiefs win at San Diego.

