The Latest: Pruett wrecks, ends shot at 11th Rolex 24 win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the Rolex 24 at Daytona (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Scott Pruett’s shot at an 11th victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona ended when he crashed in his new Lexus.

Pruett is tied with Hurley Haywood for five overall victories, but he was unlikely to get another overall win because he’s helped launch the new Lexus program in the lower GT Daytona class. A victory would have been a stellar debut for Lexus and earned Pruett an 11th Rolex watch.

He wasn’t sure what caused him to wreck in his first stint Saturday.

“We were just putting in the hours, you know?” he said. “It felt like I got just a little nudge from behind. It could have been just the air taken off the rear wing ’cause we were in a pack or something, but it snapped pretty hard, pretty quick down in turn one and unfortunately it got into the fence on the left hand side.”

Pruett was disappointed for his Lexus-backed team.

“This is not how you want to start,” he said.

4:20 p.m.

Ricky Taylor took the lead in the early going of the Rolex 24 at Daytona and then turned the No. 10 Cadillac over to four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon.

Taylor and the other two Cadillacs quickly proved to be the class of the 55-car field. They were running 1-2-3 in the first two hours at Daytona International Speedway and built a big lead over everyone else.

Ricky, younger brother Jordan and veteran Max Angelelli have enjoyed podium finishes in each of the last four years. Gordon joined the team this year and had planned to drive a double stint in the Wayne Taylor Racing entry. Gordon is making his first appearance in the prestigious road-course race in a decade. He finished third with Wayne Taylor in 2007.

In the GT Le Mans class, Ford had one of its entries out front as the manufacturer seeks to fill a hole in its racing resume after last year’s banner debut season. Joey Hand had the Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT atop the class, and Hand was part of Ford’s historic victory at Le Mans last year.

Dane Cameron ran the first stint for Action Express and was the first Cadillac driver out of the car. He turned it over to Seb Morris in third as the Cadillac teams had put all but one car in the prototype class at least a lap down.

Cameron felt Taylor set a very fast pace as the leader, and it surprised him to see a team go so quick at the start of such a long race.

“We were going to kind of settle in to what was happening around us and it seemed like (Taylor) in particular really wanted to go,” Cameron said. “We just tried to stay in touch and stay with everybody, so they continue to be pushing quite hard in trying to drive the pace forward. We’re just along for the ride.”

In the factory-backed GT Daytona class, five-time Rolex winner Scott Pruett hit the wall during his stint driving in the debut for Lexus.

2:30 p.m.

The 55th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona is underway, with pole-sitter Joao Barbosa leading the 55-car field to the green flag.

The twice-around-the-clock endurance race began under cool temperatures and cloudy skies, with a threat of steady rain predicted for later Saturday.

Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon started the race in the pits, with Wayne Taylor Racing teammate Ricky Taylor opening behind the wheel of the No. 10 Cadillac.

“Dancing with the Stars” runner-up and IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, four-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay also are in the field.

Chip Ganassi Racing, which has dominated the Rolex in recent years, has two entries. One of them includes Joey Hand, Dirk Mueller and Sebastien Bourdais, who won their class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last year.

