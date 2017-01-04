Tuesday’s Scores

|PREP BASKETBALL
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Addison Trail 77, Carmel 74
Altamont 76, Shelbyville 73, OT
Alton 56, Collinsville 50, OT
Alton Marquette 61, Mount Olive 28
Amboy 52, Prophetstown 39
Annawan 61, Bureau Valley 37
Argenta-Oreana 61, Moweaqua Central A&M 60
Arthur-Okaw Christian 57, Arcola 49
Auburn 66, Morrisonville 50
Auburn 51, Riverton 43
Aurora Central Catholic 45, Bensenville (Fenton) 28
Beardstown 69, North Fulton 40
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 69, Martinsville 54
Bismarck-Henning 54, Milford 31
Bluford Webber 57, Centralia Christ Our Rock 52
Breese Central 56, Trenton Wesclin 49
Bunker Hill 42, Carlinville 32
Burlington Central 49, Sycamore 40
Cairo 63, Marshall Co., Ky. 61
Camp Point Central 83, Augusta Southeastern 39
Carmi White County 46, Gallatin County 34
Catlin (Salt Fork) 39, Armstrong 32
Champaign St. Thomas More 96, Watseka (coop) 93
Charleston 72, Olney East Richland 63
Chatham Glenwood 49, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 37
Chester 67, Zeigler-Royalton 35
Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 49, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 46
Chicago Christian 66, Ridgewood 56
Chrisman 57, Westville 48
Christopher 73, Trico 43
Cullom Tri-Point 68, Clifton Central 64
Cumberland 52, Brownstown – St. Elmo 48
Danville 74, Urbana 64
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 66, Champaign Judah Christian 40
Decatur MacArthur 64, Rochester 53
Delavan 48, Lewistown 31
Dwight 77, Reed-Custer 48
East Alton-Wood River 37, Calhoun 36
Edwardsville 66, East St. Louis 55
Effingham St. Anthony 60, North Clay 27
Eisenhower 70, Springfield Southeast 55
El Paso-Gridley 42, Fairbury Prairie Central 32
Elmwood 45, Brimfield 31
Ev. Central, Ind. 50, Mt. Carmel 48
Farmington 75, Cambridge-Alwood 42
Fithian Oakwood 66, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48
Flora 55, Dieterich 52
Freeburg 38, Red Bud 36
Galatia 47, Thompsonville 44
Galena 51, Southwestern, Wis. 46
Galva 46, Sherrard 35
Geneseo 57, Erie 38
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 58, Richmond-Burton 37
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 62, Fisher 49
Gilman Iroquois West 50, Donovan 32
Hamilton (West Hancock) 54, Macomb 42
Hamilton County 55, Carrier Mills 52
Hartsburg-Emden 57, Athens 53
Havana 62, Rushville-Industry 38
Henry 63, Peoria Heights 58, OT
Heyworth 65, Flanagan 51
Hoopeston Area High School 61, Danville Schlarman 42
Hope Academy 66, Blue Island Eisenhower 52
Illini Bluffs 56, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 48
Illini West (Carthage) 57, Biggsville West Central 49
Jacksonville 72, Springfield 60
Jacksonville Routt 52, Concord (Triopia) 44
Joliet West 49, Romeoville 44
Lanark Eastland 51, Dakota 36
Maria 82, Foreman 68
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 60, Providence 31
Marshall 80, Oblong 58
Midwest Central 72, Illini Central 53
Monmouth-Roseville 61, Abingdon 58
Morris 59, Coal City 39
Mt. Pulaski 68, Greenview 49
Murphysboro 62, Sparta 36
New Berlin 49, Pawnee 26
Newark 69, Ottawa Marquette 60
Nokomis 52, McGivney Catholic High School 14
North-Mac 47, Staunton 28
O’Fallon 77, Belleville East 69
Oswego East 63, Plainfield South 55
Pana 61, Mattoon 57
Petersburg PORTA 58, Springfield Lutheran 50
Piasa Southwestern 49, Greenville 45
Pinckneyville 60, Waterloo 40
Pleasant Hill 46, Winchester 45
Pleasant Plains 78, Gillespie 48
Quest Academy 54, Peoria Christian 40
Red Hill 67, Casey-Westfield 54
Rich South 70, Southland 20
Roanoke-Benson 54, Princeville 32
Springfield Lanphier 57, Lincoln 41
St. Edward 80, Guerin 49
St. Viator 42, Lake Park 21
Stark County 40, Knoxville 36
Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 70, Faith Christian 40
Teutopolis 90, Paris 51
Tuscola 50, Cerro Gordo 25
Valley Park, Mo. 101, Dupo 66
Vienna 63, Sesser-Valier 50
West Chicago 63, Wheaton Academy 46
Wethersfield 70, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 56
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 58, Neoga 35
Woodstock 54, South Beloit 38
Wylie East, Texas 56, Lovejoy 44
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Breese Mater Dei vs. Madison, ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Argo 46, St. Ignatius 44
Armstrong 35, Hoopeston Area High School 31
Arthur-Okaw Christian 70, Champaign Judah Christian 45
Belleville West 57, Granite City 32
Benton 39, Murphysboro 33
Bloomington 59, Mahomet-Seymour 41
Carterville 56, Pinckneyville 29
Champaign Central 66, Rantoul 52
Cissna Park 41, Tolono Unity 35
Clifton Central 65, St. Anne 20
Crystal Lake South 61, Woodstock Marian 29
DeKalb 39, Sterling 33
Dieterich 66, Palestine-Hutsonville 46
Dixon 60, Freeport 50
Durand 33, Juda, Wis. 31
Edwardsville 67, East St. Louis 35
Forreston 84, Polo 40
Freeport (Aquin) 55, Orangeville 33
Fulton 53, Orion 34
Goreville 45, Massac County 39
Grant Park 35, Kankakee 33
Greenville 47, Piasa Southwestern 41
Hampshire 42, Prairie Ridge 29
Hartsburg-Emden 57, Athens 53
Heritage Christian 47, Illinois Lutheran 20
Heyworth 56, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 46
Jacksonville Routt 48, North-Mac 36
Johnsburg 65, Wilmot Union, Wis. 53
Johnston City 32, Goreville 16
Johnston City 32, Cobden 16
Joliet West 49, Romeoville 45
Kaneland 51, Rochelle 23
Liberty 51, Beardstown 38
Mother McAuley 55, Crete-Monee 45
Nashville 49, Carbondale 43
Oak Lawn Community 47, Chicago Christian 35
Oswego East 71, Plainfield South 38
Ottawa 49, Morris 43
Payson Seymour 46, Pittsfield 43
Pecatonica 53, Dakota 24
Plano 55, Indian Creek 31
River Forest Trinity 45, Fenwick 42
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 44, Peoria Notre Dame 31
Sesser-Valier 56, Christopher 38
St. Charles East 63, Geneva 52
St. Charles North 58, Streamwood 52
St. Edward 66, South Elgin 48
Stagg 41, Reavis 37
Streator 61, Dwight 57
Sullivan, Ind. 55, Robinson 34
Sycamore 40, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 39
Triad 54, Mount Vernon 28
Villa Grove/Heritage 62, Arcola 45
West Chicago 55, Aurora (East) 44
West Frankfort 92, Gallatin County 87, OT
Williamsville 50, Carlinville 44
Woodstock 84, South Beloit 36
Woodstock North 44, Burlington Central 29
Yorkville 36, LaSalle-Peru 32
|Chester Tournament
New Athens 53, Trico 19
Sparta 64, Valmeyer 28
|Chicago Northiside Tournament
Northside Prep 46, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 31