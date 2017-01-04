Tuesday’s Scores

by Associated Press on January 4, 2017 at 5:00 am
PREP BASKETBALL
BOYS BASKETBALL

Addison Trail 77, Carmel 74

Altamont 76, Shelbyville 73, OT

Alton 56, Collinsville 50, OT

Alton Marquette 61, Mount Olive 28

Amboy 52, Prophetstown 39

Annawan 61, Bureau Valley 37

Argenta-Oreana 61, Moweaqua Central A&M 60

Arthur-Okaw Christian 57, Arcola 49

Auburn 66, Morrisonville 50

Auburn 51, Riverton 43

Aurora Central Catholic 45, Bensenville (Fenton) 28

Beardstown 69, North Fulton 40

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 69, Martinsville 54

Bismarck-Henning 54, Milford 31

Bluford Webber 57, Centralia Christ Our Rock 52

Breese Central 56, Trenton Wesclin 49

Bunker Hill 42, Carlinville 32

Burlington Central 49, Sycamore 40

Cairo 63, Marshall Co., Ky. 61

Camp Point Central 83, Augusta Southeastern 39

Carmi White County 46, Gallatin County 34

Catlin (Salt Fork) 39, Armstrong 32

Champaign St. Thomas More 96, Watseka (coop) 93

Charleston 72, Olney East Richland 63

Chatham Glenwood 49, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 37

Chester 67, Zeigler-Royalton 35

Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 49, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 46

Chicago Christian 66, Ridgewood 56

Chrisman 57, Westville 48

Christopher 73, Trico 43

Cullom Tri-Point 68, Clifton Central 64

Cumberland 52, Brownstown – St. Elmo 48

Danville 74, Urbana 64

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 66, Champaign Judah Christian 40

Decatur MacArthur 64, Rochester 53

Delavan 48, Lewistown 31

Dwight 77, Reed-Custer 48

East Alton-Wood River 37, Calhoun 36

Edwardsville 66, East St. Louis 55

Effingham St. Anthony 60, North Clay 27

Eisenhower 70, Springfield Southeast 55

El Paso-Gridley 42, Fairbury Prairie Central 32

Elmwood 45, Brimfield 31

Ev. Central, Ind. 50, Mt. Carmel 48

Farmington 75, Cambridge-Alwood 42

Fithian Oakwood 66, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48

Flora 55, Dieterich 52

Freeburg 38, Red Bud 36

Galatia 47, Thompsonville 44

Galena 51, Southwestern, Wis. 46

Galva 46, Sherrard 35

Geneseo 57, Erie 38

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 58, Richmond-Burton 37

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 62, Fisher 49

Gilman Iroquois West 50, Donovan 32

Hamilton (West Hancock) 54, Macomb 42

Hamilton County 55, Carrier Mills 52

Hartsburg-Emden 57, Athens 53

Havana 62, Rushville-Industry 38

Henry 63, Peoria Heights 58, OT

Heyworth 65, Flanagan 51

Hoopeston Area High School 61, Danville Schlarman 42

Hope Academy 66, Blue Island Eisenhower 52

Illini Bluffs 56, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 48

Illini West (Carthage) 57, Biggsville West Central 49

Jacksonville 72, Springfield 60

Jacksonville Routt 52, Concord (Triopia) 44

Joliet West 49, Romeoville 44

Lanark Eastland 51, Dakota 36

Maria 82, Foreman 68

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 60, Providence 31

Marshall 80, Oblong 58

Midwest Central 72, Illini Central 53

Monmouth-Roseville 61, Abingdon 58

Morris 59, Coal City 39

Mt. Pulaski 68, Greenview 49

Murphysboro 62, Sparta 36

New Berlin 49, Pawnee 26

Newark 69, Ottawa Marquette 60

Nokomis 52, McGivney Catholic High School 14

North-Mac 47, Staunton 28

O’Fallon 77, Belleville East 69

Oswego East 63, Plainfield South 55

Pana 61, Mattoon 57

Petersburg PORTA 58, Springfield Lutheran 50

Piasa Southwestern 49, Greenville 45

Pinckneyville 60, Waterloo 40

Pleasant Hill 46, Winchester 45

Pleasant Plains 78, Gillespie 48

Quest Academy 54, Peoria Christian 40

Red Hill 67, Casey-Westfield 54

Rich South 70, Southland 20

Roanoke-Benson 54, Princeville 32

Springfield Lanphier 57, Lincoln 41

St. Edward 80, Guerin 49

St. Viator 42, Lake Park 21

Stark County 40, Knoxville 36

Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 70, Faith Christian 40

Teutopolis 90, Paris 51

Tuscola 50, Cerro Gordo 25

Valley Park, Mo. 101, Dupo 66

Vienna 63, Sesser-Valier 50

West Chicago 63, Wheaton Academy 46

Wethersfield 70, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 56

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 58, Neoga 35

Woodstock 54, South Beloit 38

Wylie East, Texas 56, Lovejoy 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Breese Mater Dei vs. Madison, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argo 46, St. Ignatius 44

Armstrong 35, Hoopeston Area High School 31

Arthur-Okaw Christian 70, Champaign Judah Christian 45

Belleville West 57, Granite City 32

Benton 39, Murphysboro 33

Bloomington 59, Mahomet-Seymour 41

Carterville 56, Pinckneyville 29

Champaign Central 66, Rantoul 52

Cissna Park 41, Tolono Unity 35

Clifton Central 65, St. Anne 20

Crystal Lake South 61, Woodstock Marian 29

DeKalb 39, Sterling 33

Dieterich 66, Palestine-Hutsonville 46

Dixon 60, Freeport 50

Durand 33, Juda, Wis. 31

Edwardsville 67, East St. Louis 35

Forreston 84, Polo 40

Freeport (Aquin) 55, Orangeville 33

Fulton 53, Orion 34

Goreville 45, Massac County 39

Grant Park 35, Kankakee 33

Greenville 47, Piasa Southwestern 41

Hampshire 42, Prairie Ridge 29

Hartsburg-Emden 57, Athens 53

Heritage Christian 47, Illinois Lutheran 20

Heyworth 56, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 46

Jacksonville Routt 48, North-Mac 36

Johnsburg 65, Wilmot Union, Wis. 53

Johnston City 32, Goreville 16

Johnston City 32, Cobden 16

Joliet West 49, Romeoville 45

Kaneland 51, Rochelle 23

Liberty 51, Beardstown 38

Mother McAuley 55, Crete-Monee 45

Nashville 49, Carbondale 43

Oak Lawn Community 47, Chicago Christian 35

Oswego East 71, Plainfield South 38

Ottawa 49, Morris 43

Payson Seymour 46, Pittsfield 43

Pecatonica 53, Dakota 24

Plano 55, Indian Creek 31

River Forest Trinity 45, Fenwick 42

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 44, Peoria Notre Dame 31

Sesser-Valier 56, Christopher 38

St. Charles East 63, Geneva 52

St. Charles North 58, Streamwood 52

St. Edward 66, South Elgin 48

Stagg 41, Reavis 37

Streator 61, Dwight 57

Sullivan, Ind. 55, Robinson 34

Sycamore 40, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 39

Triad 54, Mount Vernon 28

Villa Grove/Heritage 62, Arcola 45

West Chicago 55, Aurora (East) 44

West Frankfort 92, Gallatin County 87, OT

Williamsville 50, Carlinville 44

Woodstock 84, South Beloit 36

Woodstock North 44, Burlington Central 29

Yorkville 36, LaSalle-Peru 32

Chester Tournament

New Athens 53, Trico 19

Sparta 64, Valmeyer 28

Chicago Northiside Tournament

Northside Prep 46, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 31

