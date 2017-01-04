Tuesday’s Scores

|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Abington 71, Harry S. Truman 49
Abington Friends 60, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 54
Aliquippa 49, Elwood City Riverside 46
Allentown Allen 53, Bethlehem Catholic 52
Annville-Cleona 72, ELCO 67
Archbishop Ryan 82, Cardinal O’Hara 43
Armstrong 51, Greensburg Salem 48
Athens 47, Wyalusing Valley 44
Avonworth 65, Seton-LaSalle 61
Bangor 72, Palmerton 51
Beaver Area 71, Hopewell 38
Beaver Falls 77, Ambridge 53
Belle Vernon 60, Waynesburg Central 42
Bellefonte 59, Dubois 37
Bellwood-Antis 62, Penns Valley 46
Bensalem 51, Central Bucks South 46
Benton 68, Bucktail 38
Berlin-Brothersvalley 71, Blacklick 51
Bethlehem Freedom 51, Easton 47
Bethlehem Liberty 51, Allentown Dieruff 50
Biglerville 64, York County Tech 56
Bishop Canevin 64, Neshannock 44
Blue Mountain 55, Tamaqua 44
Bonner-Prendergast 69, Conwell Egan 52
Brownsville 72, South Side 54
California 47, Chartiers-Houston 41
Cameron County 61, Galeton 43
Camp Hill Trinity 56, West Perry 34
Carlynton 38, Brentwood 21
Catasauqua 56, Palisades 47
Cedar Crest 66, Manheim Township 64, OT
Central Bucks East 51, William Tennent 32
Central Bucks West 49, Pennridge 46
Central Columbia 65, South Williamsport 34
Central Dauphin 45, Chambersburg 42
Central Dauphin East 73, Carlisle 70
Central York 52, New Oxford 49
Charleroi 82, Bethlehem Center 60
Cheltenham 69, Wissahickon 65
Chester 72, West Chester Rustin 68
Cheswick Christian 64, Riverview 59
Christopher Dock 64, Phil-Montgomery Christian 53
Clairton 95, Mapletown 17
Clarion 77, Forest Area 35
Clarion-Limestone 79, Cranberry 22
Clearfield 83, Brookville 59
Conemaugh Township 76, Salisbury-Elk Lick 37
Conestoga 67, Upper Darby 45
Conestoga Christian 59, Lititz Christian 55
Conrad Weiser 58, Fleetwood 39
Coudersport 64, Otto-Eldred 33
Derry 59, Blairsville 47
Downingtown West 62, Great Valley 35
East Allegheny 64, Burrell 55
East Stroudsburg North 54, Stroudsburg 50
East Stroudsburg South 58, Pocono Mountain East 46
Eastern York 74, Gettysburg 47
Ellwood City 57, New Brighton 51
Emmaus 77, Whitehall 61
Ephrata 66, Donegal 40
Erie First Christian Academy 56, Conneaut, Ohio 53
Fairview 46, North East 28
Farrell 54, Hickory 52, 2OT
Father Judge 68, Archbishop Wood 60
Ferndale 55, Rockwood 37
Fort Cherry 85, Bentworth 74
Franklin 58, Oil City 39
Franklin Regional 84, Highlands 81
Frazier 86, Jefferson-Morgan 75
Friends Central 73, Solebury 50
Garnet Valley 51, Haverford 32
Gateway 43, Kiski Area 35
General McLane 54, Harbor Creek 44
George Jr. Republic 59, Slippery Rock 36
Germantown Friends 56, Cristo Rey 33
Girard 35, Conneaut Area 30
Glen Mills 63, Unionville 49
Greater Latrobe 79, Norwin 56
Greencastle Antrim 60, Big Spring 40
Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Serra Catholic 83
Greenville 48, Sharpsville 17
Halifax 43, Lancaster Country Day 41
Hanover 80, Fairfield 67
Harrisburg 82, Mifflin County 43
Harrisburg Christian 68, Covenant Christian Academy 19
Harriton 54, Marple Newtown 46
Haverford School 60, Girard College 48
Hempfield Area 78, Warwick 49
Hershey 62, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 58
Hughesville 58, Bloomsburg 39
Imani Christian Academy 84, St. Joseph 63
Indiana 73, Freeport 35
Jeannette 80, Springdale 53
Jim Thorpe 51, Pine Grove 46
Juniata Mennonite 39, Belleville Mennonite 18
Karns City 64, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 37
Kennedy Catholic 87, Youngsville 20
Keystone 56, Union 43
Kutztown 54, Tulpehocken 53
Lampeter-Strasburg 63, Garden Spot 45
Lancaster Catholic 62, Columbia 44
Lancaster McCaskey 79, Conestoga Valley 58
Lancaster Mennonite 89, Lebanon Catholic 30
LaSalle 66, Lansdale Catholic 45
Laurel 85, Sewickley Academy 83
Lebanon 74, Penn Manor 53
Leechburg 54, Summit Academy 43
Lincoln Park Charter 80, Mohawk 30
Littlestown 47, Bermudian Springs 31
Lourdes Regional 58, Williams Valley 51
Lower Dauphin 63, Cedar Cliff 55
Lower Merion 71, Ridley 55
Lower Moreland 60, New Hope-Solebury 50
Loyalsock 63, Shamokin 48
Mahanoy Area 79, Weatherly 33
Manheim Central 55, Cocalico 42
Maplewood 61, Jamestown 49
Marian Catholic 52, Shenandoah Valley 42
Mars 88, West Allegheny 39
MaST Charter 56, Jenkintown 41
McConnellsburg 64, Chestnut Ridge 46
McGuffey 48, Elizabeth Forward 47
McKeesport 80, Thomas Jefferson 68
Mechanicsburg 59, Susquehanna Township 36
Mercyhurst Prep 76, Titusville 71
Methacton 56, Owen J Roberts 44
Meyersdale 64, North Star 58
Middletown 83, Camp Hill 67
Millville 34, Muncy 33
Milton 63, Shikellamy 48
Minersville 51, North Schuylkill 45
Monessen 86, Avella 38
Moniteau 47, Redbank Valley 28
Montour 92, Knoch 78
Moon 72, Hampton 65
Mount Calvary 70, Christian School of York 41
Mount Lebanon 52, Bethel Park 36
Mount Pleasant 76, Deer Lakes 51
Neumann 44, Columbia-Montour 23
Neumann-Goretti 83, Archbishop Carroll 71
New Castle 61, Blackhawk 44
North Clarion 80, Venango 51
North Hills 60, Seneca Valley 58
North Penn 56, Souderton 40
North Penn-Mansfield 77, Troy 48
North Penn/Liberty 54, Canton 52
Northeast Bradford 47, Sayre Area 38
Northeastern 75, Spring Grove 59
Northern Lebanon 77, Pequea Valley 69
Oley Valley 58, Brandywine Heights 47
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 57, Northgate 45
Palmyra 63, Red Land 44
Parkland 55, Northampton 35
Pen Argyl 51, Northern Lehigh 39
Penn Hills 62, Fox Chapel 59
Penncrest 50, Springfield Delco 45
Pennsbury 40, Council Rock South 35
Perkiomen Valley 69, Norristown 58
Peters Township 61, Baldwin 47
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 88, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 55
Pine-Richland 56, Butler 55
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 65, Shaler 60
Pittsburgh North Catholic 59, Freedom 38
Plum 52, Penn-Trafford 49
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 54, Hatboro-Horsham 36
Pocono Mountain West 54, Pleasant Valley 33
Port Allegany 53, Northern Potter 31
Pottsgrove 63, Phoenixville 50
Pottsville 68, Lehighton 32
Pottsville Nativity 66, Schuylkill Haven 58
Propel Andrew Street 52, Trinity Christian 36
Quaker Valley 75, Central Valley 59
Reading 84, Muhlenberg 23
Ridgway 62, Curwensville 33
Ringgold 53, Carrick 52
Rocky Grove 47, Lakeview 36
Salem Christian 48, Panther Valley 38
Saucon Valley 55, Salisbury 50
Schuylkill Valley 73, Antietam 25
Shade 71, Windber 55
Shady Side Academy 71, South Allegheny 46
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 68, Portage Area 27
Shipley 55, Episcopal Academy 52
Smethport 47, Oswayo 37
Solanco 64, Elizabethtown 56
South Fayette 76, South Park 65
South Western 59, Dallastown Area 58
Southern Columbia 57, Mount Carmel 50
Southern Lehigh 62, Notre Dame-Green Pond 53
Spring-Ford 79, Boyertown 54
St. Joseph’s Catholic 54, Philipsburg-Osceola 50
St. Joseph’s Prep 64, Philadelphia West Catholic 58
State College 52, Cumberland Valley 50
Steel Valley 60, Apollo-Ridge 23
Sto-Rox 74, Shenango 54
Strath Haven 53, Radnor 47
Sullivan County 68, Montgomery 33
Susquehannock 38, Kennard-Dale 33
Tacony Academy 68, Mastery Charter South 64
Trinity 75, Laurel Highlands 52
Turkeyfoot Valley 72, Conemaugh Valley 65
Union Area 61, Bishop Walsh, Md. 48
Union Area 79, Cornell 53
Union City 58, Vision Quest 37
Uniontown 66, Keystone Oaks 54
Upper Merion 66, Pottstown 48
Upper Moreland 53, Quakertown 44
Upper Perkiomen 65, Pope John Paul II 52
Upper St. Clair 56, Connellsville 33
Valley 59, Yough 28
Valley Forge Military 42, Devon Prep 33
Veritas Academy 56, Berks Christian 53
Vincentian Academy 92, Rochester 66
Warren 55, Fort Leboeuf 41
Washington 82, Southmoreland 63
Waynesboro 60, Shippensburg 56
Wellsboro 71, Towanda 44
West Chester Christian 64, West-Mont Christian 43
West Greene 68, Geibel Catholic 53
West Lawn Wilson 58, Exeter 47
West Middlesex 54, Reynolds 41
West Mifflin 54, Albert Gallatin 53
West Scranton 65, Western Wayne 24
West Shore 53, New Covenant Christian 48
West York 52, Northern York 44
Wilson 50, Northwestern Lehigh 48
Winchester Thurston 55, Eden Christian 47
Woodland Hills 70, Hempfield Area 61
World Communications 55, Franklin Towne Charter 39
Wyomissing 63, Hamburg 33
York 72, Red Lion 33
York Catholic 79, Delone 73
York Suburban 50, Dover 47
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abington 67, Harry S. Truman 29
Abington Friends 47, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 35
Abington Heights 53, Valley View 20
Archbishop Carroll 57, Little Flower 18
Avella 35, Monessen 20
Bangor 40, Palmerton 22
Belleville Mennonite 49, Juniata Mennonite 17
Bellwood-Antis 63, Williamsburg 33
Bensalem 35, Chichester 31
Berks Catholic 51, Muhlenberg 42
Berwick 43, Wyoming Seminary 28
Bethlehem Catholic 65, Allentown Allen 53
Bethlehem Liberty 49, Allentown Dieruff 42
Bishop Canevin 43, Avonworth 30
Bishop McCort 56, Bishop Guilfoyle 53
Blairsville 79, Saltsburg 38
Boiling Springs 41, James Buchanan 24
Bonner-Prendergast 50, Hallahan 8
Boyertown 38, Spring-Ford 34
Bradford 49, St. Marys 39
Brandywine Heights 40, Oley Valley 33
Brashear 62, Laurel 49
Brentwood 62, Springdale 16
Brownsville 46, McGuffey 41
Calvary Baptist 39, Jamestown 35
Calvary Christian 40, Delco Christian 25
Camp Hill 64, Middletown 53
Canon-McMillan 55, Upper St. Clair 35
Cardinal O’Hara 82, Conwell Egan 17
Carlynton 43, Shady Side Academy 37
Cedar Cliff 36, Lower Dauphin 29
Cedar Crest 66, Manheim Township 47
Central Bucks East 62, William Tennent 43
Central Bucks South 46, Bishop Shanahan 34
Central Bucks West 64, Pennridge 34
Central Cambria 73, Conemaugh Township 40
Central Dauphin 50, Chambersburg 37
Central Dauphin East 60, Carlisle 27
Central York 61, New Oxford 32
Charleroi 73, South Side 35
Chartiers Valley 73, Lincoln Park Charter 28
Chartiers-Houston 68, Burgettstown 28
Christian School of York 45, Mount Calvary 32
Christopher Dock 34, Bristol 31
Clear Spring, Md. 42, Southern Fulton 35
Cocalico 51, Manheim Central 43
Collegium Charter School 55, Mercy Vocational 5
Conestoga 59, Upper Darby 36
Conrad Weiser 55, Fleetwood 44
Council Rock North 50, Neshaminy 49
Council Rock South 48, Pennsbury 32
Cranberry 56, Commodore Perry 47, OT
Crestwood 54, Dallas 45
Cumberland Valley 50, State College 34
Dallastown Area 49, South Western 43
Donegal 64, Ephrata 30
Dover 44, York Suburban 30
Dubois 50, Central Mountain 37
Dubois Central Catholic 39, Brockway 27
East Juniata 46, Line Mountain 29
Easton 61, Bethlehem Freedom 31
ELCO 49, Annville-Cleona 40
Elizabethtown 45, Penn Manor 42
Elk County Catholic 31, Kane Area 26
Emmaus 54, Whitehall 35
Erie Strong Vincent 50, Fairview 29
Faith Christian Academy 30, Morrisville 29
Fannett-Metal 71, Forbes Road 34
Fort Leboeuf 43, Cochranton 36
Franklin Regional 50, Connellsville 45
Frazier 48, Carmichaels 36
Garnet Valley 62, Haverford 37
Gateway 50, Thomas Jefferson 40
Germantown Academy 50, Caravel Academy, Del. 38
Gettysburg 64, Eastern York 57
Glendale 42, Harmony 35
Governor Mifflin 69, Daniel Boone 43
Greencastle Antrim 36, Big Spring 27
Greenwood 43, Newport 29
Halifax 52, Lancaster Country Day 40
Hamburg 53, Schuylkill Valley 39
Hampton 59, Armstrong 55
Hanover 33, Fairfield 29
Harrisburg 58, Mifflin County 55
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 46, Hershey 41
Harrisburg Christian 55, Covenant Christian Academy 20
Hempfield 45, Warwick 34
Hempfield Area 66, Hollidaysburg 36
Homer-Center 55, United 36
Indiana 53, Kiski Area 40
Jeannette 52, Bethlehem Center 46
Jenkintown 43, Faith Christian Academy 32
Johnstown Christian 43, Ferndale 33
Juniata 57, Susquenita 27
Juniata Valley 56, Claysburg-Kimmel 29
Keystone Oaks 64, Derry 24
Knoch 56, Burrell 47
Kutztown 59, Tulpehocken 48
Lampeter-Strasburg 74, Garden Spot 30
Lancaster Catholic 72, Columbia 35
Lancaster McCaskey 58, Conneaut Valley 44
Lansdale Catholic 40, St. Hubert’s 37
Lebanon Catholic 50, Lancaster Mennonite 33
Linden Hall 64, Steel Valley 61
Littlestown 35, Bermudian Springs 22
Lower Merion 49, Ridley 47
Lower Moreland 36, Phil-Montgomery Christian 21
Marple Newtown 57, Harriton 50
MaST Charter 42, Plumstead Christian 26
Mercer 44, Wilmington 24
Methacton 56, Owen J Roberts 36
Milton 51, Midd-West 40
Montoursville 72, Neumann 32
Mount St. Joseph 49, Villa Joseph Marie 38
Nanticoke Area 74, Hanover Area 17
Nazareth Area 44, Allentown Central Catholic 38
New Castle 53, Hopewell 37
North Clarion 64, Johnsonburg 49
North Penn 45, Souderton 27
North Pocono 47, Delaware Valley 26
Northern Bedford 52, Everett 51
Northern Lebanon 54, Pequea Valley 33
Northern York 46, Biglerville 29
Northwest Area 62, Lake-Lehman 52
Northwestern Lehigh 59, Wilson 36
Oakland Catholic 55, McKeesport 34
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 64, New Brighton 24
Palisades 28, Catasauqua 18
Palmyra 48, Red Land 27
Parkland 57, Northampton 56
Pen Argyl 51, Northern Lehigh 39
Penn Hills 65, Fox Chapel 44
Penns Manor 57, Northern Cambria 33
Perkiomen Valley 43, Norristown 27
Pittston Area 63, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 22
Pleasant Valley 37, Pocono Mountain West 34
Plum 32, Mars 23
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 53, Hatboro-Horsham 35
Pocono Mountain East 60, East Stroudsburg South 26
Pope John Paul II 63, Upper Perkiomen 14
Pottsgrove 43, Phoenixville 35
Punxsutawney 50, Clearfield 33
Quakertown 48, Upper Moreland 32
Quigley Catholic 48, Sewickley Academy 21
Radnor 51, Strath Haven 31
Red Lion 75, York 48
Saegertown 38, Franklin 24
Salisbury 36, Saucon Valley 14
Scranton 42, Scranton Prep 37
Shamokin 49, Lewisburg 36
Sheffield 46, Tidioute Charter 45
Shipley 44, Springside Chestnut Hill 38
Solanco 63, Lebanon 42
South Fayette 74, Moon 32
South Park 62, Belle Vernon 59
Southern Huntingdon 43, Tussey Mountain 35
Southern Lehigh 48, Notre Dame-Green Pond 38
Southmoreland 58, Yough 16
Springfield Delco 42, Penncrest 31
St. Basil 43, Villa Maria Academy 25
St. Joseph 76, Clairton 51
Stroudsburg 51, East Stroudsburg North 13
Sunbury Christian 57, Millville 44
Susquehanna Township 25, Mechanicsburg 24
Susquehannock 45, Kennard-Dale 30
Tamaqua 41, Blue Mountain 37, OT
Trinity 58, Greensburg Salem 20
Tunkhannock 55, Wilkes-Barre GAR 49
Twin Valley 63, Reading 27
Unionville 36, Downingtown West 24
Upper Dauphin 43, Millersburg 30
Upper Merion 45, Pottstown 27
Veritas Academy 56, Berks Christian 53
Wallenpaupack 47, Honesdale 32
Washington 57, Aliquippa 17
Waynesboro 59, Shippensburg 42
West Allegheny 60, Montour 50
West Chester Christian 62, West-Mont Christian 30
West Greene 72, Jefferson-Morgan 31
West Lawn Wilson 65, Exeter 41
West Middlesex 60, Greenville 48
West Perry 66, Camp Hill Trinity 57
West Scranton 48, Western Wayne 42
West Shamokin 52, Deer Lakes 34
West Shore 43, New Covenant Christian 33
West York 56, Northeastern 21
Wissahickon 32, Cheltenham 20
Wyoming Area 80, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 42
Wyoming Valley West 70, Hazleton Area 44
Wyomissing 68, Antietam 37
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Union Area vs. Portersville Christian, ppd.<<