Tuesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 3 Kansas vs. Kansas State, 9 p.m.

No. 6 Kentucky vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

No. 7 West Virginia at Texas Tech, 9:15 p.m.

No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 25 Indiana, 7 p.m.

No. 14 North Carolina at Clemson, 7 p.m.

No. 24 Florida vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Women

No. 11 Ohio State at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Edmonton at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.