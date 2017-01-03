Union HQ for Hoover Co. workers gifted to Ohio university

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio university plans to use the longtime home of the union for Hoover Co. workers to expand its museum studies program and preserve the union’s legacy.

The union hall in Canton served as the headquarters for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1985 for six decades.

The owner of the vacuum maker announced in January it was closing its Jackson Township distribution center. The union later disbanded.

The Canton Repository reports (http://bit.ly/2hC85N8 ) the union donated the building and its artifacts to Walsh University, which has a historical center that chronicles Hoover’s history and regional impact.

Students in the university’s museum studies program can look at the union’s archives, memorabilia and photographs.

Plans call for converting part of the building into exhibition space. Archival material will be preserved.

___

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com