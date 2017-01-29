Water trail proposed for northwest Ohio’s Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) â€” Several groups in northwestern Ohio are taking steps to designate the Maumee (maw-MEE’) River a state water trail to promote kayaking and canoeing.

Backers of the idea say the designation would make them eligible for state money that would pay for signs directing paddlers to public access sites to launch canoes and kayaks.

State funding also could be used for brochures and signs on the shoreline noting upcoming hazards, points of interest and nearby amenities.

The Blade (http://bit.ly/2jAMUI6 ) newspaper in Toledo reports that the proposed water trail would stretch 108 miles from the Indiana line to Maumee Bay in Toledo.

Ohio has designated 10 water trails since the program began in 2006.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/