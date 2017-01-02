Weather Discussion

MONDAY 1/2:

TODAY: Few Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Warm. High 54

TONIGHT: Rain Increasing. Cloudy & Warm. Low 48

TUESDAY: Rain Likely. Warm. High 56

DISCUSSION:

A few showers and or drizzle will be possible, especially this morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

An area of low pressure will track from the Gulf Coast into the Ohio Valley during the overnight. As the low tracks north, rain chances will be on the increase across SE Ohio. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s to near 50.

Rain will be likely on Tuesday as the low moves through the area. A rumble of thunder will be possible as well. Temperatures will be a touch warmer, with highs in the mid 50s.

As the low tracks off into the Mid-Atlantic late on Tuesday, colder air will begin to move into SE Ohio, as a trough moves in from the northwest. Temperatures will go from the mid 50s Monday and Tuesday; to the lower 20s Thursday and Friday.

Have a Great Monday and Happy New Year!

