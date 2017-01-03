Weber leaves winner as Canadiens beat Predators 2-1 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shea Weber scored in the third period of his return to Nashville and Max Pacioretty had a goal late in overtime, helping the Montreal Canadiens beat the Predators 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Weber helped send it to overtime with his tying goal at 4:26 of the third. This was the first game between these teams since a stunning blockbuster trade last June, when they swapped All-Star defensemen, with the Predators getting P.K. Subban.

Carey Price made 22 saves for his first win in four games.

Kevin Fiala scored and Pekka Rinne made 41 saves to help the Predators snap a three-game losing streak against Montreal.

Subban was placed on injured reserve Sunday and missed his eighth game with an upper-body injury. Subban was announced earlier Tuesday as the fans’ choice as Central Division captain for the NHL All-Star Game.