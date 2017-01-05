Wednesday’s Scores

PREP BASKETBALL
BOYS BASKETBALL

Cairo 72, Century 63

Chicago (Clark) 77, Highland 34

Foreman 57, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 34

Maria 69, Fenger 54

Milledgeville 89, Kirkland Hiawatha 36

New Athens 44, Cobden 42

Peoria (H.S.) 41, Dunlap 31

Prosser 62, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 60

Rock Falls 72, Byron 47

Serena 51, Seneca 50

Trinity, Mo. 68, Madison 65

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aledo (Mercer County) 43, Galva 42

Algonquin (Jacobs) 37, McHenry 23

Annawan 56, Stark County 34

Antioch 70, Zion Benton 49

Ashton-Franklin Center 55, Somonauk 33

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 59, Breese Mater Dei 49

Centralia Christ Our Rock 54, Sandoval 22

Chester 50, Dupo 14

Glenbrook South 54, Aurora (West Aurora) 37

Gurnee Warren 61, Grayslake North 35

Herrin 54, Harrisburg 48

Huntley 35, Dundee-Crown 27

Lakes Community 46, Mundelein 40

Mount Olive 80, South Fork 45

Pearl City 39, Freeport (Aquin) 35

Princeville 49, Wethersfield 33

River Ridge/Scales Mound 43, Lena-Winslow 25

Roxana 50, East Alton-Wood River 24

St. Viator 54, Buffalo Grove 31

Stillman Valley 44, Stockton 32

Taft 53, Niles West 46

Waterloo Gibault 41, Steeleville 34

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 57, Biggsville West Central 43

Chester Tournament

Marissa 41, Elverado 38

Macon County Tournament

Maroa-Forsyth 60, Argenta-Oreana 40

Warrensburg-Latham 45, Cerro Gordo 30

