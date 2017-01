Wednesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 1 Villanova at No. 18 Butler, 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor vs. Iowa State, 8 p.m.

No. 8 Duke vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Louisville at No. 23 Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

No. 10 Creighton at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.

No. 11 Virginia at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

No. 15 Oregon at Washington, 9 p.m.

No. 21 Virginia Tech at N.C. State, 9 p.m.

Women

No. 1 UConn vs. East Carolina at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., 7 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor at No. 17 West Virginia, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Maryland at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Texas at Kansas, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Oklahoma vs. Kansas State, 8 p.m.

No. 22 South Florida at Tulane, 8 p.m.

No. 23 DePaul vs. Creighton, 8 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.