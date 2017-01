Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 2 Kansas at No. 4 Kentucky, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

No. 5 Baylor at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Florida State at Syracuse, Noon

No. 9 North Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

No. 11 Butler vs. Georgetown, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, Noon

No. 15 Wisconsin vs. Rutgers at Madison Square Garden, Noon

No. 16 Creighton vs. DePaul, 2:30 p.m.

No. 17 Duke at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.

No. 18 West Virginia vs. Texas A&M, Noon

No. 21 Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

No. 22 Maryland at Minnesota, 2:15 p.m.

No. 23 South Carolina at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

No. 25 Florida at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Women

No. 1 UConn vs. Houston at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., Noon

No. 24 Green Bay at Cleveland State, 1 p.m.

No. 25 Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State, 4 p.m.

NBA

Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Senior Bowl at Mobile, Ala., 2:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ITF/Tennis Australia, Australian Open, Melbourne

Golf

PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego

LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Bahamas Classic, Paradise Island

European Tour, Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Doha

Alpine Skiing

FIS, Men’s World Downhill, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

FIS, Women’s World Downhill, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

Athletics

IAAF Indoor, New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston

Sunday NFL

Pro Bowl at Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.

TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 12 Virginia, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Arizona vs. Washington, 4:30 p.m.

No. 13 Louisville vs. N.C. State, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Cincinnati vs. South Florida, 4 p.m.

No. 20 Purdue at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m.

No. 24 Xavier at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Women

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 20 Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Maryland vs. Iowa, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Washington vs. No. 10 Stanford, 8 p.m.

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Virginia, Noon

No. 9 Louisville at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon State vs. Oregon, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Texas vs. No. 22 West Virginia, 4 p.m.

No. 13 UCLA vs. Arizona, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Duke vs. Wake Forest, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Ohio State vs. Nebraska, Noon

No. 16 Arizona State at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Miami vs. Boston College, 1 p.m.

No. 18 N.C. State at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse, 2 p.m.

No. 21 DePaul at Providence, 1 p.m.

No. 23 South Florida at Temple, Noon

NBA

New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

NHL

All-Star Game at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ITF/Tennis Australia, Australian Open, Melbourne

Golf

PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego

LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Bahamas Classic, Paradise Island

European Tour, Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Doha

Alpine Skiing

FIS, Men’s World Cup Giant Slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

FIS, Women’s World Cup Super-G, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy