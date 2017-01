Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 2 Kansas at No. 4 Kentucky, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

No. 5 Baylor at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Florida State at Syracuse, Noon

No. 9 North Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

No. 10 Oregon at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

No. 11 Butler vs. Georgetown, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, Noon

No. 15 Wisconsin vs. Rutgers at Madison Square Garden, Noon

No. 16 Creighton vs. DePaul, 2:30 p.m.

No. 17 Duke at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.

No. 18 West Virginia vs. Texas A&M, Noon

No. 21 Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

No. 22 Maryland at Minnesota, 2:15 p.m.

No. 23 South Carolina at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

No. 25 Florida at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Women

No. 1 UConn vs. Houston at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., Noon

No. 24 Green Bay at Cleveland State, 1 p.m.

No. 25 Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State, 4 p.m.

NBA

Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

NHL

All-Star Skills Competition at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Senior Bowl at Mobile, Ala., 2:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ITF/Tennis Australia, Australian Open, Melbourne

Golf

PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego.

LPGA Tour, Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic, Paradise Island.

European PGA, Qatar Masters, Doha.

Alpine Skiing

FIS Men’s downhill, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

FIS Women’s downhill, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Sunday NFL

Pro Bowl at Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.

TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 12 Virginia, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Arizona vs. Washington, 4:30 p.m.

No. 13 Louisville vs. N.C. State, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Cincinnati vs. South Florida, 4 p.m.

No. 20 Purdue at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m.

No. 24 Xavier at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Women

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 20 Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Maryland vs. Iowa, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Washington vs. No. 10 Stanford, 8 p.m.

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Virginia, Noon

No. 9 Louisville at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon State vs. Oregon, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Texas vs. No. 22 West Virginia, 4 p.m.

No. 13 UCLA vs. Arizona, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Duke vs. Wake Forest, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Ohio State vs. Nebraska, Noon

No. 16 Arizona State at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Miami vs. Boston College, 1 p.m.

No. 18 N.C. State at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse, 2 p.m.

No. 21 DePaul at Providence, 1 p.m.

No. 23 South Florida at Temple, Noon

NBA

New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

NHL

All-Star Game at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ITF/Tennis Australia, Australian Open, Melbourne

Golf

PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego.

LPGA Tour, Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic, Paradise Island.

European PGA, Qatar Masters, Doha.

Alpine Skiing

FIS Men’s giant slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

FIS Women’s Super G, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.