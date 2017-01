MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has died after being ejected and trapped under her car in an accident.

Police say 62-year-old Rita Matthews, of Middletown, veered off the road and hit a curb around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday. Police say Matthews was not wearing a seatbelt when she was thrown from the car. Officials pronounced Matthews dead at the scene.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the accident. The crash is still under investigation.