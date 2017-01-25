Woods signs equipment deal with TaylorMade

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods has added another equipment endorsement deal by signing with TaylorMade on Wednesday to play everything except the golf ball and the putter.

Woods was open to shop around when Nike decided last year to get out of the hard equipment business. Woods still has a deal with Nike to wear its shoes and apparel.

The multiyear deal with TaylorMade means he will use the company’s driver, fairway metals, irons and wedges. He still had his Nike irons and wedges at Torrey Pines on Wednesday. TaylorMade is working on a special iron for him.

Woods previously signed a deal with Bridgestone to use its golf ball.

He has gone back to his Scotty Cameron putter that he used most of his career, including 13 of his 14 majors.