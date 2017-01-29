The Zane Trace Players presented A Midsummer Night’s Dream

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Renner Theater was home to Shakespeare this weekend.

The Zane Trace Players performed A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Renner Theater to an eager audience this afternoon. The director of the play Bruce Revennaugh revealed the play is a romantic comedy filled with mistaken identities and misdirected love.

“There are two other pairs of lovers who uh are hoping to hook up, but two of the guys are after the same girl, but one of the girls wants one of the guys.”

Bruce mentioned the cast was filled with a wealth of youth consisting of several teenagers with the youngest actor being 9 years old.

“The fun thing about that is when you think about it in Shakespeare day that’s exactly the way it would have been. The other thing is, this is one of Shakespeare’s real plays that he wrote. He didn’t take any particular uh older play and rewrite it; this is pure Shakespeare.”

For more information about upcoming plays visit their website at www.zanetraceplayers.org