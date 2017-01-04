Zanesville Kmart to close by end of March

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill – Kmart announced a number of store closures nationwide, including the one in Zanesville.

78 Kmart stores will be closing their doors by the end of March of this year. That includes the Kmart at 3515 Maple Ave. in Zanesville.

In 2002 Sears bought out Kmart. In a statement from Sears Holding they said, “The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation.”

The Zanesville store is one of seven to close in Ohio. Liquidation sales are set to begin as early as the end of this week.