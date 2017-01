A Zanesville man charged with rape is sentenced in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. The Prosecutor’s Office says 58-year-old Robert Smith pled guilty last month to the charge and Wednesday was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Common Pleas Judge Mark Fleegle also classified Smith as a Tier III sexual offender. Zanesville Police says Smith was engaging in sex with a minor under the age of 13 between August 15th of 2012 and November 13th of 2015.