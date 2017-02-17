17th Annual Hearth, Home & Away kicks off this weekend

ZANESVILLE, OHIO- Starting on Friday, February 10th, at the Colony Square Mall, homeowners will have an opportunity to meet and talk with multiple contractors and businesses about home improvement.

This event also helps local area businesses get a lot of their work scheduled for the upcoming spring and summer months.

Jay Benson, WHIZ Radio Account Executive, said that at the home show, you can find businesses that can take care of everything from the inside of your house all the way out to your front lawn.

“It’s a great opportunity to come and get ideas,” said Benson. “If you are thinking of making some changes, making your home a better place to live, it’s a great place to come and get some great ideas.”

Kevin Pinson, Special Leasing and Marketing Representative at the Colony Square Mall, said that during the home show on Friday and Saturday, they will also be hosting an eastside charity auction.

“They have some great little decorative chairs, themed chairs, that have some incentive packages with them to help support eastside community ministries.”

The annual home show will take place during normal mall hours on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.