AHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on February 6, 2017 at 9:03 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
WB-Scranton4734103071166111
Lehigh Valley4530132062163127
Providence4626125360139118
Hershey4724137358160144
Bridgeport4426161154132128
Springfield4517206242112130
Hartford4717253239125165
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse4623144555139135
Albany4726191154129127
St. John’s4721205148129145
Toronto4521212145132123
Utica4418186244110126
Binghamton4519232141115144
Rochester4720250242129151
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Grand Rapids4529131261150107
Milwaukee4526152256125124
Chicago4826163358159132
Iowa4824194153122126
Cleveland4320182345106118
Charlotte4620233043113128
Manitoba4518223241112139
Rockford4714237338110161
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
San Jose392411135213699
Ontario4123108054130120
San Diego3923122250122106
Tucson4021145047116129
Bakersfield4019164143117115
Stockton4119174143121118
Texas4421201245139148
San Antonio4721224046121135
