AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
WB-Scranton4734103071166111
Lehigh Valley4530132062163127
Providence4727125362143119
Bridgeport4527161156136131
Hershey4724137358160144
Springfield4617207243115134
Hartford4717253239125165
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Syracuse4623144555139135
Albany4826201154130131
St. John’s4721205148129145
Toronto4622212147136125
Utica4518196244112130
Binghamton4519232141115144
Rochester4720250242129151
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Grand Rapids4529131261150107
Chicago4927163360161133
Milwaukee4626162256126128
Iowa4824194153122126
Cleveland4421182347110119
Charlotte4620233043113128
Manitoba4518223241112139
Rockford4814238339111163
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
San Jose392411135213699
Ontario4123108054130120
San Diego3923122250122106
Tucson4021145047116129
Bakersfield4019164143117115
Stockton4119174143121118
Texas4421201245139148
San Antonio4721224046121135
