Allen scores 34 points, leads Hawaii over CS Northridge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Noah Allen matched a career-high with 34 points to lead Hawaii to a 76-72 victory over Cal State Northridge on Saturday night for its sixth straight win in the series.

Allen was 11 of 17 from the field and made four 3-pointers. He also scored 34 points against UC Santa Barbara on Jan. 28. Brocke Stepteau and Jack Purchase added nine points apiece for Hawaii (11-11, 5-4 Big West), which has won three straight.

Darin Johnson scored 27 points to lead Cal State Northridge (10-13, 6-4 Big West). Kendall Smith had 15 points and Tavrion Dawson chipped in 14.

Cal State Fullerton led 52-47 before Purchase and Matthew Owies hit consecutive 3s to spark 19-7 run that gave Hawaii a 66-59 lead with 3:39 remaining. The Matadors pulled within four points in the final minute but didn’t get closer.