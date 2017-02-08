Animal Shelter to host ‘My Furry Valentine’

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and our four-legged, furry friends are planning to celebrate as well.

The Animal Shelter Society will be hosting their ‘My Furry Valentine Adoption Event’ on Saturday.

Jody Murray, Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society, said they will be running an adoption special of $14 for all cats and will have Valentine’s Day oriented activites.

“We’ll have some cookies and punch, we’re also going to have our doggy kissing booth here so if you’re not interested in cats and you’d like to get kissed by a dog certainly come in and spend some time with us,” said Murray.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 11th at the Animal Shelter Society.

Murray said you may be able to find something a little more special too.

“Come here and find that special match,” said Murray. “If you’re looking for love, come in and adopt a cat.”

For more information about the event or to adopt a pet contact the shelter at (740) 452-1077.