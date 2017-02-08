Assault charges involving family dropped against boxer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped assault and other charges against former lightweight boxing champ Paul Spadafora for allegedly stabbing his brother and kicking his mother during a family dispute, though he’s still charged with threatening police officers who intervened, and spitting on one.

Spadafora waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on a single aggravated assault charge, several counts of making terroristic threats, and resisting arrest.

The charges against his family members were dropped because they’ve failed to show up to testify at Wednesday’s hearing about the December fracas.

Spadafora’s attorney said he plans to seek a bond hearing next week so his client can enter an in-patient alcohol treatment program.

Spadafora won the vacant International Boxing Federation lightweight belt in 1999 but surrendered the title in 2003.