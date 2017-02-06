Authorities: Armed man shot by police officer in Ohio dies

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an armed man shot by a police officer searching for a suspect who allegedly shot at a motel in southwestern Ohio has died.

Police were called Sunday afternoon after a man allegedly shot a firearm at a motel near Englewood, in suburban Dayton. Englewood police say an officer found the suspect at a closed motel down the street and fired at him after the man ignored the officer’s orders and a physical confrontation occurred.

A coroner said Monday that the suspect was shot multiple times and later died at a hospital. The coroner has identified the suspect as 41-year-old Shelly Porter III.

Police didn’t release any suspected motive for the alleged shooting at the open motel.

The officer wasn’t hurt. He is on leave while the investigation continues.