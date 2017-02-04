Bowling to try to end cancer

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Sunrise Strikes hosted the second annual Strike Out Cancer bowling event Saturday to raise funds to fight cancer.

152 bowlers were on hand at the Zanesville bowling alley. Chairperson Tammy Ansberry-Hildenbrand said they were surprised by the large turnout this year.

“We want to be able to donate money to our local cancer center for our local breast cancer patients. For items your insurance might not cover. Like wigs, bras, prosthetics. A lot of things that are the feel good things that you need after going through cancer,” said Ansberry-Hildenbrand.

Ansberry-Hildenbrand is a cancer survivor herself and said that it’s a great feeling to give back to those who are still fighting cancer.

“I just want to be able to help someone else out and show them that they can still be pretty, still be normal, and fight the fight,” said Ansberry-Hildenbrand.

Ansberry-Hildenbrand said their goal was to raise $10,000.