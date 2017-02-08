Breslow, Stubbs agree to minor league deal with Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Twins have agreed to minor league deals with left-hander Craig Breslow and outfielder Drew Stubbs.

Minnesota announced on Wednesday that both players will report to big league spring training.

The 36-year-old Breslow is a lefty specialist out of the bullpen. He is 22-29 with a 3.35 ERA in 539 career appearances. He won a World Series with Boston in 2013 and made 15 appearances for the Miami Marlins last season.

Stubbs was the eighth overall pick by Cincinnati in the 2006 amateur draft. He hit a career-high 22 home runs for the Reds in 2010, but he led the majors with 205 strikeouts the following year. The 32-year-old has bounced among Colorado, Texas, Atlanta and Baltimore over the last two seasons. In 901 major league games, Stubbs has a .244 batting average and a .707 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.