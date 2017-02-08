Browns hire new quarterback coach

CLEVELAND – Longtime NFL coach David Lee has been named the quarterback coach for the Cleveland Browns.

The 63-year-old Lee has been coaching since the mid-70s and has been in the NFL since 2003, with the exception of 2007 and 2011 when he served as the offensive coordinator for Arkansas and Ole Miss, respectively. Lee has spent the past two years as the QB coach for the Buffalo Bills. Lee has also coached in the NFL with the Cowboys, Dolphins, and Jets.

The move comes one day after Cleveland released quarterback Josh McCown. That leaves three quarterbacks on the roster for Lee to work with; Robert Griffin III, Kevin Hogan, and Cody Kessler.