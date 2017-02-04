Budaj, Carter lead Kings over Flyers in OT, 5th win in row

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Peter Budaj posted his NHL-leading seventh shutout, Jeff Carter scored midway through overtime and the Los Angeles Kings won their fifth in a row, 1-0 over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Budaj, who wasn’t even on the Kings’ roster on opening night, extended his shutout streak to 143 minutes, 55 seconds. He made 17 saves.

Anze Kopitar set up the winning goal at 2:35 with a backhand pass across the crease to Carter, who whizzed a wrist shot past Michal Neuvirth. It was the 27th tally of the season for Carter, who entered trailing Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby by two goals for the NHL lead.

Neuvirth made 27 saves for Philadelphia, including a sensational glove stop in the second period.