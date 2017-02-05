Dancing with the Divas announces this year’s celebrities

The Dancing Divas greeted this seasons celebrities last night

Dancing with the Divas prepares for its seventh season on July 22nd at Eagle Sticks Golf Course. Fellow Diva, Kelly Mott broke down this seasons list of celebrities.

“David Frame who will be dancing for Allies with Independence, Ken Houston is going to represent Wounded Warriors, we’ve got Don Mason dancing for the Carr Center, James McDonald will be representing Forever Dads, Kelly Morrow is going to dance for the Bethel Community Center, and Scott Moyer will be dancing for the Nicholas Berry Benefit Fund for Muscular Dystrophy.”

Mott invites everyone to come out this summer for a fun time and a chance to support local charities.

“It’s just so much fun, so much benefit has come out of it. We have a total received of a $185,000 for local charities. This year we are sure to hit our goal of going over the $200,000 mark.”

For more information on The Dancing Divas you can visit their website at www.thedancingdivas.com