Dillingham helps No. 5 Mississippi State beat Missouri 70-53

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Dominique Dillingham scored a career-high 24 points and No. 5 Mississippi State forced 29 turnovers to beat Missouri 70-53 on Sunday.

Looking for separation after a tight first quarter that saw MSU lead 18-17, the Bulldogs got it from Dillingham.

The senior leader scored 13 of her 16 first-half points in the second quarter going up against Mizzou’s top player Sophie Cunningham on both ends of the floor. Dillingham hit four 3-pointers as the Bulldogs took a 36-27 lead into the break.

The Bulldogs (22-1, 8-1 SEC) scored the first 11 points of the third quarter to extend the advantage to 47-27 to put the game away.

Cunningham scored 19 points to lead Missouri (16-7, 6-4).