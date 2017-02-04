Eaglesticks hosts yearly golf show

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It may only be February, but at Eaglesticks Golf Club it’s never too early to think about golf season.

They hosted their annual golf show Saturday from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. Vendors got a chance to sell everything that golfers need for the upcoming season. Zanesville District Golf Association vice president Scott Griffiths said this year they tired to expand to make the show bigger.

“We’ve been in the tent at Eaglesticks for five years. We wanted to make it a little bit bigger so we could make it more interactive so people could try out clubs and stuff like that. It’s been well received,” said Griffiths.

Golfers could buy or bid on anything from golf balls to golf carts. There were also local golf stars that are about to start their college career.

“There are actually nine kids here. Some of them haven’t committed to schools yet but some of them have like Lexi Bubenchik who is going to Texas A&M-Commerce and Dylan Van Fossen who is going to Toledo. They are a couple of local stars that have done really good at junior golf and we are looking forward to watching their careers in college,” said Griffths.

To see more about the Zanesville District Golf Association you can visit their website at www.zdga.org.