Fighting Muskies fall in triple OT

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Muskingum University Fighting Muskies fell to Mount Union 117-111 in triple overtime Wednesday night at the Anne C. Steele Center.
Freshman guard Marcus Dempsey finished with 38 points to lead both teams. Muskingum falls to 12-10 on the season and 6-9 in the OAC.
The Fighting Muskies will be back in action again on Saturday against Otterbein.
College Scoreboard
NCAA Men’s Basketball
Mount Union 117
Muskingum 111
Denison 70
DePauw 62
Rutgers 64
Ohio State 70
NCAA Women’s Basketball
Muskingum 72
Mount Union 81
Dension 46
DePauw 60