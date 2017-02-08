Matt Ryan

Fighting Muskies fall in triple OT

by Matt Ryan on February 8, 2017 at 11:39 pm

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Muskingum University Fighting Muskies fell to Mount Union 117-111 in triple overtime Wednesday night at the Anne C. Steele Center.

Freshman guard Marcus Dempsey finished with 38 points to lead both teams. Muskingum falls to 12-10 on the season and 6-9 in the OAC.

The Fighting Muskies will be back in action again on Saturday against Otterbein.

College Scoreboard

NCAA Men’s Basketball
Mount Union 117
Muskingum 111

Denison 70
DePauw 62

Rutgers 64
Ohio State 70

NCAA Women’s Basketball
Muskingum 72
Mount Union 81

Dension 46
DePauw 60

Post Views: 16