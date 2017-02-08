Fighting Muskies fall in triple OT

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Muskingum University Fighting Muskies fell to Mount Union 117-111 in triple overtime Wednesday night at the Anne C. Steele Center.

Freshman guard Marcus Dempsey finished with 38 points to lead both teams. Muskingum falls to 12-10 on the season and 6-9 in the OAC.

The Fighting Muskies will be back in action again on Saturday against Otterbein.

College Scoreboard

NCAA Men’s Basketball

Mount Union 117

Muskingum 111

Denison 70

DePauw 62

Rutgers 64

Ohio State 70

NCAA Women’s Basketball

Muskingum 72

Mount Union 81

Dension 46

DePauw 60