Fink’s Full Court Press Ep. 18

The Morgan Raiders earned a hard-fought win over New Lexington for back-to-back wins, while the Tri-Valley Dawgs and Sheridan Generals recorded wins to stay atop the MVL standings. The Heath Bulldogs set three school records in a win over Lakewood. Those highlights and more on Fink’s Full Court Press.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MORGAN 50

NEW LEXINGTON 43

MAYSVILLE 37

JOHN GLENN 55

PHILO 44

SHERIDAN 51

TRI-VALLEY 66

WEST MUSKINGUM 49

COSHOCTON 69

MEADOWBROOK 74

HEATH 65

LAKEWOOD 38

BIG WALNUT 37

NEWARK 70

ROSECRANS 80

RIVER VIEW 52

NEWARK CATHOLIC 62

GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN 73

GRANVILLE 61

UTICA 53

BARNESVILLE 53

BUCKEYE TRAIL 93

SHENANDOAH 44

FRONTIER 22

RIDGEWOOD 53

NEWCOMERSTOWN 40

TRIMBLE 52

BELPRE 66

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NEWARK 57

BIG WALNUT 33

NCAA SCOREBOARD

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 97

OHIO 87

NHL

COLUMBUS 3

DETROIT 2