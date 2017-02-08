Free agent Romo close to finalizing deal with Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sergio Romo is close to finalizing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers to become their setup man.

The 33-year-old reliever had a 2.64 ERA last season with the rival San Francisco Giants while being limited to 40 appearances because of a forearm flexor strain.

Romo said Wednesday he’s still a free agent but had completed a physical and is “in definite talks with the Dodgers.”

He was the Giants’ primary closer in 2013 and ’14, and had a combined 61 saves during that span. During his time in the Bay Area, Romo was part of three World Series championships.

Romo will pitch for Mexico in next month’s World Baseball Classic. He attended the team’s announcement of its roster at Dodger Stadium.