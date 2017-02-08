Human body remains found in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio – Two people have been taken into custody in Coshocton after human remains were found on a property in Jefferson Township.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation regarding the disappearance and suspected death of a local elderly woman after receiving a questionable death notice from the social Security Administration Office of Inspector General.

At the scene, officers found remains of a human body which are believed to be of the missing woman.

The remains were transported to the Licking County Coroner’s Office.

One male and one female remain in custody at the Coshocton County Justice Center pending formal charges relating to the incident.