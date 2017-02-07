Imlay Florist Preparing for Valentines Day

Valentines day is in exactly one week and a local florist shop is preparing for the many orders they’ll be receiving.

Imlay Florist is preparing the orders and according to Owner, David Imlay they’ll serve many men during this holiday season, but they’ll serve women too. For balloon bouquets are popular gifts for a man, until now.

“We’ve got one called the ‘Pickup Me’ and it’s designed in a Ford Pickup Truck and we have ‘Hotrod Hearts’ which is designed in a Ford Mustang,” Imlay said. “So the girls can send the guys flowers.”

Imlay suggests that anyone wanting certain items should call in early to order, so they can ensure they’ll have that item. If not procrastinators shouldn’t worry too much.

“Typically, you know the florists are the last ones to get called,” Imlay said. “Hey, I’m in trouble I need…’ you know we’ll help out as much as we can. We get several orders for the day or two after, guys forget and trying to get out of the dog house. So they’ll call us.”

This year they’ll have a special on , all local deliveries will be free. To order or see about certain items call Imlay Florist at (740) 452-5496.