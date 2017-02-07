More Improvements Coming to State Park

A destination for family recreation in our area will see improvements to their facility.

Republican State Senator Troy Balderson, of Zanesville, announced the release of state funds to upgrade water systems, appliances, flooring, plumbing, HVAC, insulation, furniture and fireplaces to five Dillon State Park cabins.

The Ohio Controlling Board approved a request of the $261,000 for improvements to Dillon as well as four other parks across the state.

In August of last year, five other cabins were renovated at Dillon State Park with a total of $830,000 spent on improvements.

The buckeye state is one of only seven states in the nation where admission and parking at state parks are free.