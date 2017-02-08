Jets sign former Texans offensive tackle Jeff Adams

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have signed free agent offensive tackle Jeff Adams, who spent the last three seasons with the Houston Texans.

Adams was signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent out of Columbia in 2012. He has also spent time with Cincinnati, Miami and Tennessee.

The Texans claimed Adams off waivers in 2014, and he was the starter at left guard for the first two games in 2015 before injuring his right knee and missing the rest of the season. Adams spent most of last season on Houston’s practice squad. The Jets announced his signing Wednesday.

